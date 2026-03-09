Two Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Two Deputy Ministers of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan have been dismissed. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

By order of the Cabinet Chairman, Bekten Bekbolotov was relieved of his duties according to a submitted letter of resignation, and Zhanybek Kerimaliev was dismissed.

Photo Aibek Shamenov

By another order, Aibek Shamenov was appointed one of the Deputy Ministers. He previously served as the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region, where he served since December 2024. Prior to this, he was the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.