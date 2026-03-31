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Regional reshuffle: President replaces heads of districts, mayors across country

A series of personnel reshuffles has taken place in local government bodies across Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decrees were signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

In Chui region:

  • Niyazbek Kozuev was relieved of his post as head of Moskovsky district;
  • Iliyaz Tashbaev was appointed as the new district head.

In Jalal-Abad region:

  • Altynbek Bekturov was appointed head of Bazar-Korgon district;
  • Talantbek Edilov was dismissed from the post;
  • Temirbolot Abykeev was appointed head of Ala-Buka district;
  • Ruslan Aitbaev stepped down as head of Ala-Buka district at his own request;
  • Edilbek Tazhimyrzaev was appointed Mayor of Kara-Kul;
  • Nurtilek Orobaev was dismissed as Mayor of Kara-Kul;
  • Altynbek Zhumaev was relieved of his post as Mayor of Mailuu-Suu;
  • Almaz Baigaziev was appointed the new Mayor of Mailuu-Suu.

In Batken region:

  • Bakytbek Koshaliev was appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya.

In Naryn region:

  • Zhainak Nemat uulu was dismissed as Mayor of Naryn (he had held the post since July 2025);
  • Zhyldyzbek Bekkeldiev was appointed as the new Mayor.

The personnel decisions were made in accordance with the Constitution and the law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies.»
link: https://24.kg/english/368270/
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