Regional reshuffle: President replaces heads of districts, mayors across country

A series of personnel reshuffles has taken place in local government bodies across Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decrees were signed by President Sadyr Japarov.
In Chui region:
- Niyazbek Kozuev was relieved of his post as head of Moskovsky district;
- Iliyaz Tashbaev was appointed as the new district head.
In Jalal-Abad region:
- Altynbek Bekturov was appointed head of Bazar-Korgon district;
- Talantbek Edilov was dismissed from the post;
- Temirbolot Abykeev was appointed head of Ala-Buka district;
- Ruslan Aitbaev stepped down as head of Ala-Buka district at his own request;
- Edilbek Tazhimyrzaev was appointed Mayor of Kara-Kul;
- Nurtilek Orobaev was dismissed as Mayor of Kara-Kul;
- Altynbek Zhumaev was relieved of his post as Mayor of Mailuu-Suu;
- Almaz Baigaziev was appointed the new Mayor of Mailuu-Suu.
In Batken region:
- Bakytbek Koshaliev was appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya.
In Naryn region:
- Zhainak Nemat uulu was dismissed as Mayor of Naryn (he had held the post since July 2025);
- Zhyldyzbek Bekkeldiev was appointed as the new Mayor.
The personnel decisions were made in accordance with the Constitution and the law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies.»