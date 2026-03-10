Kanybek Adiev dismissed as Mayor of Karakol city

Kanybek Adiev has been dismissed as Mayor of Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, Talantbek Imanov has been appointed in his place. He has been relieved of his post as Special Presidential Representative for Special Assignments.

Photo Internet. Talantbek Imanov

Talantbek Imanov was born on December 5, 1986, in the village of Uch-Kainar, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz National University named after J. Balasagyn.

From 2005 to 2008, he served as a company sergeant major in the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employment history: