Kanybek Adiev dismissed as Mayor of Karakol city

Kanybek Adiev has been dismissed as Mayor of Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, Talantbek Imanov has been appointed in his place. He has been relieved of his post as Special Presidential Representative for Special Assignments.

Talantbek Imanov
Talantbek Imanov was born on December 5, 1986, in the village of Uch-Kainar, Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz National University named after J. Balasagyn.

From 2005 to 2008, he served as a company sergeant major in the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employment history:

  • 2008-2010 — Security officer, TNK Dastan OJSC;
  • 2010-2011 — Head of the Technological Transport Section of Gazprom Neft Asia LLC;
  • 2011-2014 — Deputy Director for Regime at Ulan OJSC;
  • 2014-2017 — General Director of Poligon CJSC;
  • 2018-2020 — General Director of Ulan OJSC, concurrently Director of Development at TNK Dastan OJSC;
  • Since March 2020 — Chairman of the Management Board of TNK Dastan OJSC;
  • April 2025 — Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments.
