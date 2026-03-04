Aibek Shamenov dismissed from post as Presidential Envoy to Batken region

Aibek Shamenov has been dismissed from his post as Presidential Envoy to Batken region. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov has been appointed to the vacant position.

Shamenov was appointed to this position in December 2024. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

In the spring of 2025, Sadyr Japarov verbally reprimanded Aibek Shamenov, the Presidential Envoy to Batken region, for his inappropriate tone in his communication with residents of Dostuk village.

A video of a meeting between the presidential envoy to Batken region and residents of the village of Dostuk, where they discussed the location to which the local population would be resettled, circulated on social media. The video shows the official rudely responding to the villagers’ requests and questions. Social media users have demanded Aibek Shamenov’s resignation.

Later, the former plenipotentiary representative asked the residents of Dostuk for forgiveness.