10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded

A number of heads of ministries and departments of Kyrgyzstan were subjected to disciplinary sanctions. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The measures have been taken to execute the decision of the Security Council. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Meder Irsaliev, Chairman of the Social Fund and Myrza Dzhamanbaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, were severely reprimanded for improper performance of their duties.

The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry Mirslav Amankulov and the Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova received reprimands.

The head of the Government Office Samat Kylzhiev, Minister of Justice Marat Zhamankulov, Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov, Chairman of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiev, Chairman of the State Material Reserves Fund Kanybek Aidarov, Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Amankulov, Chairman of the State Migration Service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov, Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Arzybek Kozhoshev, Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov, Chairman of the State Forensic Expert Service Akylbek Musakhodzhaev, Director of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex Taalaibek Nurbashev, Director of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation Shukhrat Sabirov, Director of the State Agency for Local Government and Interethnic Relations Bakhtiyar Saliev, Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Bakir Tairov, Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Kokumbek Tashtanaliev, Chairman of the State Service for Punishment Execution Melis Turganbaev, Chairperson of the Higher Attestation Commission Bakyt Tynalieva and the Director of the Kyrgyz Center for Accreditation under the Ministry of Economy Zhanybek Chapaev were served warnings.
link: https://24.kg/english/142306/
views: 87
Print
Related
Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries
Kyrgyzstan’s PM declares reprimand to 4 heads of ministries and departments
Ministers of Economy, Education and Health of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded
Day of reprimands and dismissals. More than a dozen Kyrgyz officials punished
Seven government members severely reprimanded
Sapar Isakov reprimands number of officials, some fired
Popular
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
1 February, Saturday
10:28
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia
10:14
About 638 million soms in fines paid within Safe City project
10:07
Suspects in murder of disabled person detained in Bishkek
09:59
Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded
09:41
Civic activist Melis Aspekov interrogated for two hours
31 January, Friday
18:31
Kyrgyzstan starts export of fuel oil to Georgia
17:49
Border with China still closed
17:37
SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai
17:32
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation