Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded

A number of heads of ministries and departments of Kyrgyzstan were subjected to disciplinary sanctions. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The measures have been taken to execute the decision of the Security Council. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Meder Irsaliev, Chairman of the Social Fund and Myrza Dzhamanbaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, were severely reprimanded for improper performance of their duties.

The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry Mirslav Amankulov and the Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova received reprimands.

The head of the Government Office Samat Kylzhiev, Minister of Justice Marat Zhamankulov, Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov, Chairman of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiev, Chairman of the State Material Reserves Fund Kanybek Aidarov, Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Amankulov, Chairman of the State Migration Service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov, Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Arzybek Kozhoshev, Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov, Chairman of the State Forensic Expert Service Akylbek Musakhodzhaev, Director of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex Taalaibek Nurbashev, Director of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation Shukhrat Sabirov, Director of the State Agency for Local Government and Interethnic Relations Bakhtiyar Saliev, Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Bakir Tairov, Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Kokumbek Tashtanaliev, Chairman of the State Service for Punishment Execution Melis Turganbaev, Chairperson of the Higher Attestation Commission Bakyt Tynalieva and the Director of the Kyrgyz Center for Accreditation under the Ministry of Economy Zhanybek Chapaev were served warnings.