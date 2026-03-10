19:55
Emergency Situations Minister of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Shamyrkanov dismissed

Emergency Situations Minister Urmatbek Shamyrkanov has been dismissed.

The presidential press secretary, responding to a question why he was removed from his post less than a month after his appointment, explained that the new minister’s dismissal was due to suspicions that he had taken a bribe while previously serving as deputy minister.

«It is reported that in the summer of 2025, he demanded money for the promotion of an employee within the ministry’s department. According to the employee, he transferred half of the agreed-upon sum to the e-wallet of then-Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations U. Shamyrkanov.

After Shamyrkanov’s appointment as minister, the employee stated that he would be unable to transfer the remaining half. He then reportedly transferred him to a department in Batken region.

The employee transferred to Batken filed a complaint with President Sadyr Japarov. The head of state instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the allegations made in the statement.

The supervisory body reported that the facts stated in the statement were confirmed. Therefore, Sadyr Japarov decided to dismiss Emergency Situations Minister Urmatbek Shamyrkanov from his post,» Askat Alagozov said.

He added that this case is a clear example of the proverb: «A dirty deed will come to light even in 40 years.»

«However, today we live in a time when such illegal actions are uncovered not after 40 years, but in just 40 days. Therefore, this should serve as a serious lesson for other civil servants. If it becomes known that someone has committed such illegal actions, the country’s leadership will not turn a blind eye, justifying it by citing that the person was recently appointed minister or held a high position and their dismissal could damage the government’s reputation. As is the case today, decisive measures will be taken,» the presidential press secretary concluded.
