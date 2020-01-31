14:56
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev pays a working visit to Almaty (Kazakhstan). The Government Office reports.

The head of the Cabinet will take part in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The agenda includes 14 issues, including the removal of barriers within the functioning of the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union, execution of previous instructions, formation of an ecosystem of digital transport corridors, work on a draft agreement on regulation of alcohol market as part of the integration association, and improvement of mechanisms for use of special protective, anti-dumping and countervailing measures taking into account international rules and practices.
