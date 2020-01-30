17:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Honda driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek

A Honda driver hit two pedestrians in Bishkek. Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened the day before at 19.20.

«The driver, 29-year-old A.Zh., moving along Zhibek Zholu avenue, hit two pedestrians near a house. The victims — 25-year-old Sh.K. and 85-year-old D.D. — were hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The elderly man has a chest injury, and a second victim has a head injury. The fact was registered. The materials were sent to the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek,» the patrol police reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/142130/
views: 67
Print
Related
Minibus driver knocks down and kills elderly woman in Bishkek
Man killed by hit-and-run drunk driver
Two people injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek
Driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek
Cargo-passenger minibus hits woman in Bishkek
Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
Two people killed, 7 injured in traffic accident on Bishkek-Torugart highway
Three people killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in northern Kazakhstan
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
30 January, Thursday
17:28
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken dis...
17:07
Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March
16:48
Honda driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek
16:11
Director of Bishkek branch of CMIF arrested for bribe extortion
14:29
Ecological problems in Bishkek: Cabinet to form emergency response center