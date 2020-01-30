Honda driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek

A Honda driver hit two pedestrians in Bishkek. Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened the day before at 19.20.

«The driver, 29-year-old A.Zh., moving along Zhibek Zholu avenue, hit two pedestrians near a house. The victims — 25-year-old Sh.K. and 85-year-old D.D. — were hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The elderly man has a chest injury, and a second victim has a head injury. The fact was registered. The materials were sent to the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek,» the patrol police reported.