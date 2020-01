A minibus driver knocked down and killed an elderly woman in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 14.00.

«The minibus driver hit the 75-year-old woman at the intersection of Kolbaev and Cholpon-Ata Streets. The victim died. Patrol police worked at the scene. Circumstances of the traffic accident are being clarified,» the department said.