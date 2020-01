Driver of a car hit and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene in Aleksandrovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Traffic Police Department of Chui region reported.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 20.40.

«The driver hit a 32-year-old local resident who died from injuries at the scene. The 29-year-old driver was found in Belovodskoye village at about 22.15. He was drunk and pleaded guilty,» the department said.