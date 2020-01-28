Two people injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek

A traffic accident involving a minibus occurred today in Bishkek at the intersection of Zhukeev-Pudovkin and Suerkulov Streets. The Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 6.15. The minibus driver, 31-year-old D.A., was driving along Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street. At the intersection with Suerkulov Street he tried to turn left and collided with a Mercedes-Benz Vito car.

«As a result, two women were injured — 32-year-old I.A. and 24-year-old Sh.A. Both of them were hospitalized,» the patrol police said.