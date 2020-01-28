10:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Medicines of dubious origin detained on border of Kyrgyzstan

Illegal import of alcoholic products and medicines into the territory of Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

A Volvo truck with a trailer was detained at Ak-Tilek checkpoint. According to a way bill, the truck transported confectionery, spices and tires. But elite alcoholic products of various types (whiskey, beer, cognac, vodka, wine) with excise stamps of Kazakhstan, medicines of dubious origin with almost expired shelf life, chemicals for destruction of weeds and other goods without permits and supporting documents were found during inspection of the truck in its cargo compartment.

«The fact was registered under the Article 228 «Manufacture of products subject to compulsory excise duty without excise stamps» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The truck was placed on an impoundment lot until the circumstances of the case are clarified. Investigative measures are being taken to estimate the damage caused and its compensation,» the state service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141760/
views: 88
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize fight against smuggling
Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Panfilov district
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle alcohol into country
One more fuel smuggling fact revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Large channels of smuggling of fuel from Kazakhstan suppressed
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region
Smuggling of 20 tons of nephrite to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan prevented in Russia
Azattyk hands over materials of journalistic investigation to SCNS
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
28 January, Tuesday
10:29
Earthquake in Turkey: Death toll rises to 40 people Earthquake in Turkey: Death toll rises to 40 people
10:03
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
09:46
Driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek
09:33
At least 18 Leningrad siege survivors live in Kyrgyzstan
09:23
Medicines of dubious origin detained on border of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Monday
17:58
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
17:17
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan
17:00
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at Taekwondo ITF Tournament in Moscow
16:29
Drug laboratory: Video of confiscation of 450 kg of marijuana posted
16:07
The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news agency