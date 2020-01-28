Medicines of dubious origin detained on border of Kyrgyzstan

Illegal import of alcoholic products and medicines into the territory of Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

A Volvo truck with a trailer was detained at Ak-Tilek checkpoint. According to a way bill, the truck transported confectionery, spices and tires. But elite alcoholic products of various types (whiskey, beer, cognac, vodka, wine) with excise stamps of Kazakhstan, medicines of dubious origin with almost expired shelf life, chemicals for destruction of weeds and other goods without permits and supporting documents were found during inspection of the truck in its cargo compartment.

«The fact was registered under the Article 228 «Manufacture of products subject to compulsory excise duty without excise stamps» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The truck was placed on an impoundment lot until the circumstances of the case are clarified. Investigative measures are being taken to estimate the damage caused and its compensation,» the state service said.