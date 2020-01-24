16:18
Jeenbekov: Corruption issues will always be under my control

The fight against corruption will not be stopped, it will continue, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council today.

According to him, the heads of state bodies had both time and opportunity to change the situation.

«All heads of state bodies are aware that measures will be taken against those, who improperly implement decisions of the Security Council or sabotage their implementation. Every civil servant, who cares for the interests of Kyrgyzstan, should actively fight against corruption; every citizen should provide support against this disease of the century,» the head of state said.

He told how corruption could be defeated. This is digitalization, which is the priority of his activities.
