Sooronbai Jeenbekov to open the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in Moscow

A working meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko took place at the initiative of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

According to the diplomatic mission, the parties discussed the program of the upcoming visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the Russian Federation, where an opening ceremony of the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia at the Bolshoi Theater will take place.

Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov also asked the Russian side about the possibility of «migration amnesty» for citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in Russia in the framework of the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The issues of holding the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation, an Inter-Regional Conference in Yekaterinburg and a possibility of resuming Kambarata HES-1 and Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower stations projects were discussed.