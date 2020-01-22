12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Editor of Chyndyk newspaper leaves Military Prosecutor’s Office

Tursunbek Beishenbekov, editor of Chyndyk newspaper, left the Military Prosecutor’s Office. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the investigative actions against the journalist are related to his professional activities. The lawyer did not disclose the details of the interrogation, referring to non-disclosure agreement.

Recall, editor of Chyndyk newspaper Tursunbek Beishenbekov was detained after interrogation at the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan in the framework of a criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov. The journalist himself stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed him under house arrest.  
link: https://24.kg/english/141197/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kursan Asanov’s case: Editor of Chyndyk newspaper placed under house arrest
One more charge brought against ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov
Kursan Asanov’s case. Editor of Chyndyk newspaper arrested
Editor of Chyndyk newspaper repeatedly summoned for questioning
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning
Investigation of criminal case against Kursan Asanov nearing completion
Atambayev’s case: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended
Driver of Kursan Asanov remanded in custody until February 22
Wife of Kursan Asanov questioned at prosecutor's office as witness
Wife of Kursan Asanov questioned at Military Prosecutor's Office
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
11:59
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-...
11:49
USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
11:27
WHO to hold emergency meeting due to new coronavirus in China
11:06
Selection of applicants for vacancies at Constitutional Chamber completing
10:52
Editor of Chyndyk newspaper leaves Military Prosecutor’s Office