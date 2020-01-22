Editor of Chyndyk newspaper leaves Military Prosecutor’s Office

Tursunbek Beishenbekov, editor of Chyndyk newspaper, left the Military Prosecutor’s Office. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the investigative actions against the journalist are related to his professional activities. The lawyer did not disclose the details of the interrogation, referring to non-disclosure agreement.

Recall, editor of Chyndyk newspaper Tursunbek Beishenbekov was detained after interrogation at the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan in the framework of a criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov. The journalist himself stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed him under house arrest.