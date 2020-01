Two people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek-Torugart highway. The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at 21.30 near Ken-Bulun village.

«Driver of Volkswagen Vento drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Toyota Avensis car. As a result of the traffic accident, the driver of the first car and the passenger died at the scene. Seven people were taken to a hospital,» the traffic police said.