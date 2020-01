Three people died as a result of traffic accident in Bishkek. Traffic Police Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on January 18 at 18.30 at the intersection of Tomskaya and Elebesov Streets.

«A Mitsubishi minibus collided with VAZ 2106 car. Passengers of the last car died. Traffic police officers worked at the scene,» the department noted.