At least 1,405 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in Russia

At least 1,405 convicted citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving their sentences in correctional institutions of Russia. Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

Most of them (98 percent) are serving sentences for intentional crimes mainly committed against their fellow countrymen.

«Registration of convicted citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in correctional institutions of Russia is constantly conducted. In order to strengthen cooperation with the Russian side in this direction, a representative office of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan was established in the Russian Federation in November 2019,» the Embassy stressed.
