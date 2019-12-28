Domestic violence: About 80% of applied to crisis centers are women

About 80 percent of those who applied to crisis centers on domestic violence facts were women. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Data for 2018 were published on the agency’s website. It is reported that 8,730 people have turned to crisis centers and other specialized institutions that provide social and psychological assistance to the population in cases of domestic violence, the majority of whom (78 percent) were women.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of issued temporary protection orders on the facts of domestic violence has been growing in the last five years. «The most noticeable increase (twice) was observed in 2016, when the issue of protection orders was included in the criteria for evaluating the work of the internal affairs bodies,» the statement says.

In 2018, compared with 2014, the number of cases filed and sent to the courts for consideration of criminal cases on domestic violence has increased 1.5 times, mainly due to an increase in the number of cases on minor and less serious bodily harm.