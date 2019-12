Driver of a minibus ran over a woman in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 8.15 at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Kulatov Streets.

«The woman got out of the minibus, and fell under the wheels of the vehicle. The driver did not notice her and moved off. The woman died from injuries at the scene before the ambulance arrived,» the eyewitnesses said.