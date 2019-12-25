Lawyers to appeal verdict in case on modernization of Bishkek HPP

Lawyers of the defendants in the criminal case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant received a copy of the verdict. A lawyer representing the interests of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and his colleague Zamir Zhooshev were preparing to appeal the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court. Defender of the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, Baktybek Zhumashev, also does not agree with the decision and intend to appeal it.

Recall, verdict in the case on modernization of Bishkek HPP was announced on December 6. Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations JSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations, Zholdoshbek Nazarov, were released in the courtroom. Former Finance and Energy Ministers Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.