10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawyers to appeal verdict in case on modernization of Bishkek HPP

Lawyers of the defendants in the criminal case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant received a copy of the verdict. A lawyer representing the interests of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and his colleague Zamir Zhooshev were preparing to appeal the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court. Defender of the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, Baktybek Zhumashev, also does not agree with the decision and intend to appeal it.

Recall, verdict in the case on modernization of Bishkek HPP was announced on December 6. Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations JSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations, Zholdoshbek Nazarov, were released in the courtroom. Former Finance and Energy Ministers Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Power specialists’ case. Sapar Isakov about revenge for dismissal of Matraimov
Power specialists’ case. Lawyer states about corruption of the Jeenbekovs
Bishkek HPP modernization. Acceptance act approved under Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case face up to 15 years in prison
Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case
Asylbek Jeenbekov may become defendant in case on Bishkek HPP modernization
Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants to be in custody until December 12
Equipment reducing coal dust emissions delivered at Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP modernization. Detention term of defendants extended
Heating season to begin in Bishkek in early November
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
09:48
Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019...
09:37
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar
09:17
Lawyers to appeal verdict in case on modernization of Bishkek HPP
09:08
At least 5,620 Afghan war veterans live in Kyrgyzstan
08:58
Nurbek Toktakunov appeals to police with statement about threats
24 December, Tuesday
17:59
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17:48
10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:41
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent