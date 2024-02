At year-end 2023, the heating and power plant (HPP) of Bishkek generated 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. The Kyrgyz Settlement Center OJSC provided the data.

This volume is 13 percent of the total electricity generation in the country.

In total, all power plants in the country generated 13.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the year. Kyrgyzstan imported another 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

At year-end 2023, electricity consumption reached 17.2 billion kilowatt-hours.