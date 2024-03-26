Bishkek HPP breakdown: Interdepartmental commission completes work

The interdepartmental commission on studying the causes of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) completed its work last Friday. Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev confirmed this information to journalists.

According to him, the results of the work have already been presented at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. Certain decisions have been made. The official did not voice them.

«As far as I know, these decisions have not yet been made public,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7. On February 9, the republican headquarters announced completion of cleanup work at the facility.