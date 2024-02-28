Bishkek HPP breakdown: Injured are at recovery stage

Four Kyrgyzstanis injured in the accident at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) and the crash of a military helicopter continue to be treated in the Turkish clinic in Adana. They are in a stable condition. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

According to Turkish doctors, two patients with burns are at the stage of recovery. In the coming days, after plastic surgeries, it is planned to transfer them from the intensive care unit to general wards.

Two servicemen injured in the helicopter crash are in the traumatology department after scheduled surgeries. Doctors are providing appropriate treatment to improve their condition.

«The Consulate General in Antalya is in constant contact with the relatives of the injured and the attending doctors, and continues to provide all the necessary assistance. The issue is under special control of the ministry and the relevant state bodies,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7. On February 9, the republican headquarters announced completion of cleanup work at the facility.

One serviceman was killed and 10 more were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of a Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. The incident is being investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office. A criminal case was opened.