Severe frosts: Energy Ministry denies reports of new Bishkek HPP breakdown

Messages appeared on social media about a new breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP). However, the Ministry of Energy denies such information.

«The boilers at the HPP are in order. Operation of some boilers is dangerous due to the openness of the building. Therefore, we work using minimum of equipment. Nevertheless, the temperature of the heat carrying agent was raised slightly yesterday,» Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the minimum supplied temperature now is +55 degrees.

«Due to large losses in the heating network, less heat reaches consumers. To reduce losses, a major reconstruction of heating networks and, accordingly, a lot of money are needed,» he concluded.

The active capacity of the capital’s HPP has been increased to 310 megawatts today.