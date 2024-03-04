14:38
Complete stop of Bishkek HPP and Bishkekteploset for repairs planned this year

It is planned to completely stop the heating and power plant and Bishkekteploset for large-scale repair work this year. Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev announced at a press conference.

According to him, there is technical equipment that requires this.

The official also noted that the hot water shutdown period in the capital may also change this year. Perhaps, it will be 30-40 days depending on the volume of work performed.

«As for the issue of heat supply in Bishkek, we are already entering into contractual relations and starting implementation of large projects. This includes the reconstruction of Bishkekselmash boiler house and the construction of a thermal power plant there with 100 megawatts of electrical power and 200-300 megawatts of thermal power. It is also planned to build new capacities on the site of HPP-2 — this is 100 megawatts of electrical power and about 100 gigacalories per hour of thermal power. In addition, at the site of the construction of multi-storey buildings of the State Mortgage Company, we plan to build large gas boiler houses with a capacity of about 40 gigacalories. We will build local thermal boiler houses for houses in the capital that use only electrical energy for heating,» Taalaibek Baigaziev told.
