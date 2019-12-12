President Jeenbekov meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Photoreport

Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s official meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took place in the Qasr Al Watan Palace today. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the invitation of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A guard of honor was formed, the anthems of Kyrgyzstan and the UAE were performed. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after a report of the Commander of the guard of honor, went to the palace, where a handshake and photographing ceremony took place in the lobby.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduced members of official delegations.

Then the President of Kyrgyzstan left a note in the book of honored guests.