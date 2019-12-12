Sooronbai Jeenbekov invites companies from UAE to Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with representatives of large companies and business circles of the UAE as a part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the UAE was an important trade and economic partner of Kyrgyzstan. He noted that, despite the small volume of trade turnover, there were great opportunities and potential for joint implementation between the two countries.

«Our main goal is to increase the volume of trade between the countries, attract Arab investment in Kyrgyzstan. At the moment, we have projects for construction of small and medium-sized hydropower plants that are of interest to investors. There are also great opportunities in the tourism sector. Kyrgyzstan is ready to increase export of organic products. I believe that they will find its place in the UAE markets,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state noted that the Kyrgyz side did a great job to create favorable conditions for business.

He called on representatives and managers of large companies to invest in various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, noting that all necessary assistance would be provided to them by government agencies.