Uzbekistanis to be able to vote in elections to Oliy Majlis in Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Uzbekistan residing in Kyrgyzstan will be able to vote in the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) and local kengashes (councils) of deputies. Press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Kyrgyz Republic told about the election process for citizens of the neighboring state.

Elections in Uzbekistan are scheduled for December 22, 2019. Five political parties participate in the election campaign.

A polling station No. 9 will be opened at the Embassy, located on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, 177 in Bishkek. Citizens of Uzbekistan will be able to vote there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Citizens of Uzbekistan permanently or temporarily residing in Kyrgyzstan can contact the polling station at the diplomatic mission by calling: 0312986295, 0312986296 or register on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan to take part in the elections.

Early voting for residents of the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic will be held on December 12-18.