Meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began at Ala-Archa state residence.

The heads of state are expected to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation. An expanded meeting will be held after it. In addition, the fifth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is expected today.

Following the talks, a number of bilateral documents will be signed aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.