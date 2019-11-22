Smuggling schemes. Prime Minister should dismiss security officials

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Zheenchoroev commented to 24.kg news agency on high-profile investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. The Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan and who of the local officials was involved in this.

According to the deputy, the Prosecutor General’s Office must register all the facts voiced in the material and begin pre-trial verification. Heads of law enforcement agencies, who are authorized to deal with economic issues, should resign, Mirlan Zheenchoroev believes.

«The government needs to take decisive measures or the Cabinet must resign,» he said.

If this does not happen, Parliament may require dissolution of the Government. I will voice this at the next plenary meeting. Mirlan Zheenchoroev

He added that the first person to submit letter of resignation was Bakir Tairov — Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.