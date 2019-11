«Not a single teenager should remain outside secular education in Kyrgyzstan,» said the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

He recalled that Article 45 of the Constitution clearly states that «basic general education is mandatory.»

«Therefore, striving for religious education in a madrasah or church should not impede the state general education,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.