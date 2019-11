A Mercedes-Benz truck was stopped at Kyzyl-Adyr transport control point, in which 6 tons of fuel and lubricants were found. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reports.

During an inspection, two plastic containers of one ton and a metal container of 4 tons were found in the truck’s cargo compartment. According to the driver, he was carrying gasoline without documents.

The fact was registered. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, the vehicle was placed on an impoundment lot.