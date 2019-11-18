Woman knocked down and killed by car in Bishkek

A woman, who was running across a road, was knocked down and killed in Bishkek. The Central Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at approximately 8.00.

«The woman was crossing the road, and a driver of X-Trail car hit her. Another car that followed the culprit of the traffic accident, not having time to brake, ran over the woman. She died from injuries at the scene. At the moment, the deceased is being identified. Operational investigative group is at the scene,» the traffic police said.