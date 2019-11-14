10:33
President Jeenbekov visits renovated building of CEC

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited renovated building of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova acquainted the head of state with the activities of the Center for Civil Education and Election Technologies. The main focus of its activities is to increase the level of legal culture of the participants of the electoral process through development and organization of educational programs, seminars, lectures, scientific and practical conferences, round table meetings, and educational trainings.

She also told about work to improve enforcement of the electoral rights of citizens with disabilities and to increase the participation of the youth in the electoral process.

The President and the head of the CEC examined the showroom of equipment used in elections. Here, citizens can familiarize themselves with the work of election technologies and test the voting.

An online video conference was held with representatives of the territorial election commissions.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted during a conversation with CEC members that the main task of the commission was to ensure open and transparent elections at all levels and create a stable platform for the election system.

«Transparent and proper functioning of the election system depends on professional and human qualities of members, employees of territorial commissions,» the head of state said.
