Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road

Four people were killed in a traffic accident at the 218th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. The accident occurred today at about 00.45. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, two cars collided. The first car driven by a 27-year-old A.Zh. was moving, according to preliminary data, from Issyk-Kul region towards Kochkor district of Naryn region. The second car under the control of a 43-year-old I.M., according to preliminary data, was traveling from Dzhumgal district to Balykchi town.

As a result of the traffic accident, driver of Subaru car and passengers — 26-year-old K.A., 19-year-old J.K. and a woman of 25-30 years old — died of injuries.

Another passenger — 20-year-old A.Y. — was hospitalized.