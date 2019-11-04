Fuel smuggling. Illegal sale points detected in Panfilov district

Several illegal fuel and lubricants sale points were detected in Panfilov district of Chui region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Several points of trade in gasoline and diesel fuel were found in Panfilovka village. Fuel and lubricants were sold directly in the yards of private houses. Cans with fuel and hoses for pumping were also detected there. Financial police note that low-quality fuel can harm a car and cause permanent damage to the environment.

«Work is underway throughout Kyrgyzstan to find fuel and lubricants previously imported illegally, as well as to prevent its further sale through questionable points of sale (yards, oil change points, warehouses),» the state service said.