15:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fuel smuggling. Illegal sale points detected in Panfilov district

Several illegal fuel and lubricants sale points were detected in Panfilov district of Chui region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Several points of trade in gasoline and diesel fuel were found in Panfilovka village. Fuel and lubricants were sold directly in the yards of private houses. Cans with fuel and hoses for pumping were also detected there. Financial police note that low-quality fuel can harm a car and cause permanent damage to the environment.

«Work is underway throughout Kyrgyzstan to find fuel and lubricants previously imported illegally, as well as to prevent its further sale through questionable points of sale (yards, oil change points, warehouses),» the state service said.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about fight against smuggling
Illegal import of metal bowls, cooking pots into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Kyrgyzstan
Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggling of fuel
Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on import of oil by motor transport
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
4 November, Monday
15:06
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
14:52
Work on modernization of Torugart customs checkpoint completed
14:37
Fuel smuggling. Illegal sale points detected in Panfilov district
14:28
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov refuses to testify, makes statement
12:16
Why press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov not become a sensation
3 November, Sunday
13:00
Happy people live in Kyrgyzstan, heart surgeon from Turkey Mustafa Unal believes