Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

A truck with fuel and lubricants was detained by employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reported.

According to it, an attempt to smuggle 300 liters of fuel and lubricants was prevented. The truck was placed on impound lot until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.

«Financial police continue measures aimed at revealing the facts of illegal import of fuel and lubricants,» the state service noted and reminded that a temporary ban on the import of certain types of oil and oil products by motor vehicles into the country was introduced in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Work is underway on detection of fuel and lubricants previously imported illegally and on prevention of their further sale through doubtful points of sale (yards, oil change points, warehouses) throughout Kyrgyzstan.