10:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

A truck with fuel and lubricants was detained by employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reported.

Related news
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
According to it, an attempt to smuggle 300 liters of fuel and lubricants was prevented. The truck was placed on impound lot until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.

«Financial police continue measures aimed at revealing the facts of illegal import of fuel and lubricants,» the state service noted and reminded that a temporary ban on the import of certain types of oil and oil products by motor vehicles into the country was introduced in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Work is underway on detection of fuel and lubricants previously imported illegally and on prevention of their further sale through doubtful points of sale (yards, oil change points, warehouses) throughout Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 45
Print
Related
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggling of fuel
Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on import of oil by motor transport
Smuggled mobile phones for 1.5 million soms detained in Osh city
Dried fruit and nuts for almost 3 mln soms detained in Osh city
Customs officers find ancient arrowhead at Manas Airport
Smuggled mobile phones for about 3 million soms detained in Osh
About 7 tons of dried fruits detained in Osh city
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
29 October, Tuesday
10:15
Single Window system introduced at universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan Single Window system introduced at universities and col...
10:04
Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
09:48
EAEU and Iran switch to new preferential terms of trade
09:34
Seniors from Bishkek nursing home plant saplings in new park
09:22
President Jeenbekov receives Chairman of Accounts Chamber
28 October, Monday
18:25
Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure
18:16
Drop in air temperature, rains expected in Kyrgyzstan by end of the week
17:35
National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup
17:21
Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case