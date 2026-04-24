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Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan rising, remain lower than in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan analyzed the cost of fuel and lubricants in the EAEU countries and neighboring states and explained the reasons for price variations within the country.

Kyrgyzstan compared to EAEU and neighboring countries

As of April 23, the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel in Bishkek is comparable to prices in Belarus and significantly lower than in Armenia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In oil-producing countries—Russia and Kazakhstan—fuel and lubricant prices are traditionally lower. The exception is Russian diesel fuel, the cost of which exceeded prices in Kyrgyzstan.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of AI 92 gasoline in Bishkek has increased by 2.4 soms. For comparison, the price increase in Armenia is 7.5 soms, in Uzbekistan — 6 soms, in Russia — 5.4 soms, and in Kazakhstan — 4.1 soms.

Domestic market: Logistics paradox

The agency has recorded price differences between Kyrgyzstan’s regions. The gap in the price of 1 liter of fuel between Bishkek and Batken reaches 4 soms.

Experts attribute this to complex domestic logistics. Imports from Russia are carried in large quantities by rail, which reduces shipping costs. Within the country, fuel is transported by tanker truck through mountain passes, which entails high transportation costs. The final regional price is also influenced by:

  • Weather risks and seasonality: delivery is more difficult in winter and more expensive during agricultural seasons.
  • Safety requirements: hazardous cargo insurance and a high accident rate.
  • Infrastructure: a lack of modern oil depots in the regions increases storage costs.
  • Market environment: intense competition in the capital restrains price growth, while in the regions the market is less saturated.

As a result, delivering fuel from Bishkek to remote areas of the Kyrgyz Republic is often more expensive than importing it from the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/371781/
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