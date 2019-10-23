Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan continues to combat spontaneous sale of fuel and lubricants. Press service of the agency informed 24.kg news agency.

Points of spontaneous and illegal trade were found in Bishkek on the territory of Ak-Orgo housing estate. They sold gasoline AI 92 and diesel fuel there. An inspection found about two tons of gasoline without permits.

«Pre-trial proceedings have been completed on the facts and materials were sent to the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek for consideration on the merits. Detection of such facts in the republic continues. In addition, work is underway to find fuel and lubricants previously imported illegally and to prevent their further sale through questionable points of sale (yards, oil change points, warehouses),» the financial police said.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the import of oil and certain types of petroleum products by motor transport. This is done to combat smuggling of fuel and lubricants.