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Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region

A batch of medications intended for illegal trafficking from one neighboring country to another has been seized in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region, the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Among the confiscated items were nystatin, ceftriaxone, cefekon D, azithromycin, ampicillin, as well as 247 units of Pregabalin Capsules IP 300 mg NERVIGESIC containing psychotropic substances.

The total market value of the smuggled goods is estimated at nearly 3.5 million soms.

A 47-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan K.Sh. has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigators have opened a criminal case under the article «economic smuggling.»

A forensic chemical examination has been ordered for the substances containing psychotropic components. Operational and investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in the scheme are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/367290/
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