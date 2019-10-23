11:30
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on import of oil by motor transport

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan ordered to impose a temporary ban on the import of certain types of oil and oil products into the territory of Kyrgyzstan by motor transport. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

«There is an import of oil products to Kyrgyzstan by economic entities for their further sale at filling stations, documented as commodity items. In the future, oil products imported in this way are sold on the market at a lower price — on average by 15-20 percent, therefore excise tax is not paid on these volumes of smuggled oil products,» the Government admitted.

The moratorium is aimed at reducing the shadow economy and the import of petroleum products into the republic without appropriate accounting and clearance.

According to official data only, 73 facts of smuggling have been revealed in 2018. The volume of detained fuel and lubricants amounted to 146,530 liters. The share of shadow turnover of petroleum products for 10 months of 2018 amounted to 25.2 percent, or more than 12 million soms of the total amount of imported fuel and lubricants.

Recall, the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan previously reported that all filling stations would begin to use an automated system for petroleum product sales accounting from January 1, 2020.
