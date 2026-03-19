Attempt to smuggle 9,500 packs of cigarettes into Kyrgyzstan foiled

An attempt to illegally import tobacco products has been prevented in Kyrgyzstan, the State Tax Service reported.

According to the agency, during an inspection at Chon-Kapka checkpoint, officers discovered a hidden compartment in a vehicle containing 9,500 packs of Oris cigarettes without excise stamps or accompanying documents.

The case materials have been forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

The State Tax Service reminded that the illegal import and sale of excisable goods violate the law. Efforts to detect such offenses are ongoing.