Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case

Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek continues to consider a criminal case on modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant. The process is chaired by Judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

All the defendants came to the courtroom, including the former prime minister Sapar Isakov. He stated that he was ready to testify, because it was in his interests.

«I would like to clarify the situation. If I don’t testify, prosecution will benefit from it. By my demarche, I wanted to help you to bring a witness and a person who forged documents. In the morning, I was harshly taken to court. They brought me within a day, but they can’t bring Asanov and Khafizov for a month. We must know how the damage was detected,» Sapar Isakov said.

Earlier, accused of corruption during the modernization of the capital’s HPP refused to leave the guard room until two witnesses, experts G. Asanova and Evgeniy Khafizov, are interrogated in court. They made a conclusion on the damage of $ 111 million.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
