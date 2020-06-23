Power specialists’ case: Supreme Court upholds sentences of all defendants

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the terms of punishment for all the defendants in the criminal case on illegal modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. Press service of the court reported.

The sentence of Sapar Isakov, Zhantoro Satybaldiev, Osmonbek Artykbaev, Aibek Kaliev, Salaydin Avazov, Zholdoshbek Nazarov, Temirlan Birimkulov and Olga Lavrova was changed in its operative part. Material damage was recovered from the defendants in favor of the Ministry of Finance in the amount of more than 5 billion soms jointly and severally.

The ex-head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov were sentenced to different terms within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. The former head of the HPP modernization group, Temirlan Brimkulov, and the commercial director of Electric Stations, Zholdoshbek Nazarov, were released in the courtroom. Former finance and energy ministers Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines. The former prime minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison.