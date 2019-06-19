12:09
Kanybek Imanaliev approves loan for modernization of Bishkek HPP

Decision of the Committee on International Affairs on approval of a loan for modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant was supported by Kanybek Imanaliev. A photo of the committee’s decision dated 2013 was posted on social networks.

The document states that the committee considered the draft loan agreement — a preferential purchasing loan for a project on modernization of the Bishkek HPP between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Export-Import Bank of China. Following the meeting, the committee decided to approve the document. At the same time, the Chairman of the committee who signed the decision in 2013 was Kanybek Imanaliev.

Former Prime Ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are being kept in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, former Finance Minister, is under house arrest. All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.

In addition, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) in the framework of the criminal case on the modernization of the Bishkek HPP severed materials relating to the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev into separate proceedings.
