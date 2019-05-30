14:09
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. Sapar Isakov not recommended TBEA

Consideration of a criminal case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant continues in Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The court process is chaired by Judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

It was found out that the country’s former prime minister, Sapar Isakov, did not recommend the Chinese company TBEA as a contractor. His resolution was attached to the letter of Electric Stations OJSC. But it did not state that TBEA should carry out reconstruction of the heating plant. This was the requirement of the Chinese side.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Finance gave testimony in court. They also told that the choice of TBEA for modernization of Bishkek HPP was determined by the Chinese side, and not by Kyrgyz officials.

Recall, former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, former finance minister, is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
