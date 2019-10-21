Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants to be in custody until December 12

The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance and remanded the accused of corruption in the case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant in custody.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest. All of them were remanded in custody until December 12.

Thus, the petition of the lawyers was dismissed. Hearing on the merits will continue in the Sverdlovsky District Court, presumably on Monday, October 28.