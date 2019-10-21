16:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants to be in custody until December 12

The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance and remanded the accused of corruption in the case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant in custody.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest. All of them were remanded in custody until December 12.

Thus, the petition of the lawyers was dismissed. Hearing on the merits will continue in the Sverdlovsky District Court, presumably on Monday, October 28.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP modernization. Detention term of defendants extended
City Court remands defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case in custody
Kanybek Imanaliev approves loan for modernization of Bishkek HPP
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. Sapar Isakov not recommended TBEA
Bishkek HPP modernization. Court remands all defendants in custody
Bishkek HPP modernization: Defendants’ term of detention extended
Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants face over 15 years in prison
Bishkek HPP modernization. Preliminary hearing to be held in private
Bishkek HPP modernization. Almazbek Atambayev’s actions to be legally assessed
Bishkek HPP modernization. Asylbek Jeenbekov’s responsibility not considered
Popular
House on fire in Lebedinovka village House on fire in Lebedinovka village
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
21 October, Monday
16:26
Investigator, deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz placed in detention center Investigator, deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz placed i...
15:53
Bishkek HPP modernization. Defendants to be in custody until December 12
15:45
Officials of Kyrgyzstan to use electric cars
15:14
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises additional free hemodialysis procedures
14:44
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan