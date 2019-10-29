16:35
Defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case face up to 15 years in prison

Defendants in the criminal case on corruption during modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant face up to 15 years in prison. Lawyer of the former prime minister Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, if the court passes a guilty verdict, the defense will appeal it to a higher court.

«We will appeal the conviction, if any will be announced, in any case. As for a chance, we hope for the best, prepare for the worst. Injustice of the courts creates tension in society. When Omurbek Tekebayev was convicted due to lawlessness, many investigators and judges began to break the law. They think that if Sapar Isakov was arrested according to a report of a field agent, then this can be done,» said Nurbek Toktakunov.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
