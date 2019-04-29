15:00
Bishkek HPP modernization. Court remands all defendants in custody

Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of lawyers about a change in the measure of restraint for the defendants in the criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.

The panel of justice remanded all the defendants in custody. The court recognized the arguments of the defense insufficient. Lawyers intend to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Recall, the former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy industry Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Only the former finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them were charged with abuse of office and corruption.
